Michigan's Chris Hinton, Daylen Baldwin to enter NFL Draft; Aidan Hutchinson says thanks

Defensive tackle Christopher Hinton has added his name to a list of Michigan players who announced they’re moving on to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The players shared their plans in a social media posts on Wednesday. Receiver Daylen Baldwin also announced his is leaving, and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, a projected high first-round NFL Draft pick, shared his goodbyes. It has been a day of departures at Michigan, as defensive line coach Shaun Nua is leaving after three seasons for the same position at USC.

Hinton, All-Big Ten honorable mention this season, had 33 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries this season. Hinton was thought to be returning and his departure leaves Michigan thin in the interior of the defensive line next season.

"To say it was an honor to play at the University of Michigan and to have the opportunity to play for the best fans in the nation, would be an understatement,” Hinton wrote. “The University of Michigan, the fans, the city of Ann Arbor are all amazing, and they will always have a special place in my heart!”

Baldwin, a Southfield native who played for Waterford Mott, played at Morgan State and Jackson State before transferring to Michigan for the 2021 season. He also has declared for the NFL Draft.

“I sit here once again betting on myself, and chasing my dream of being a professional athlete,” Baldwin wrote.

Hutchinson’s post was more of a “thank you” to Michigan and its fans than any sort of declaration — it was always known he would be leaving for the NFL Draft and ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Jan. 1 that Hutchinson had signed with an agent.

He was an enormous reason why Michigan won the Big Ten East division by beating Ohio State, then won the Big Ten title and earned a spot in the national semifinal where Michigan lost to Georgia on Dec. 31. Hutchinson set the program single-season sack record with 14, was a consensus All-American and Heisman Trophy semifinalist.

“I spent years visualizing the actual moments that unfolded in my final season at Michigan,” Hutchinson wrote. “November 27, 2021 (the game against Ohio State) was 10 years in the making and could not have been a more unforgettable night with my brothers.

“They proved with me time and time against this season that nothing is impossible and 2% is still 2%. I will relive all those glorious moments for the rest of my life and forever be grateful to my team for joining me in giving everything we had.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis