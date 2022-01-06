Michigan quarterback Villari latest to enter transfer portal

Michigan quarterback Dan Villari has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Villari, a member of the 2020 freshman class, did not play that season and was used sparingly during the 2021 season. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder was a three-star recruit out of New York. He was the third-string quarterback behind Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy.

His name appeared Thursday in the transfer portal along with Michigan defensive backs Andre Seldon and George Johnson, who announced a day earlier in separate posts that they had decided to transfer.

Since the Wolverines Orange Bowl loss to Georgia, five Michigan players have entered their names in the portal. Linebacker Anthony Solomon and defensive back Darion Green Warren also are transferring.

