Michigan linebacker Josh Ross announces he's ready for 'next chapter'

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross, who had an option to return for a sixth season, is moving on saying he's ready for the "next chapter."

Ross, a two-time captain who had a team-leading 107 tackles last season for the Wolverines, announced his decision Thursday night on Instagram. He was third-team All-Big Ten (media). Without the 6-foot-2, 224-pound Ross, Michigan will rely on linebackers Junior Colson and Nikhai Hill-Green who gained substantial experience during the 2021 season.

He joins several of his defensive teammates who have decided to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Safety Dax Hill announced Thursday he is leaving Michigan, following edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo and tackle Chris Hinton, who all made their decisions official this week. Receiver Daylen Baldwin also announced his departure for the draft.

Ross, a graduate student, was a defensive captain with Hutchinson the last two seasons.

The Wolverines finished the 2021 season 12-2, which included beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten title before losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national semifinal.

"We reached heights that nobody but the TEAM believed, but it's only the beginning," Ross wrote on Instagram. "It's been a 5 year ride with ups and downs, grit and hard work. One thingI know is we set goals and a mission to how we as a TEAM wanted to be, put our head down and got te train rolling.

"What makes it so special is that every minute of it was worth it."

Ross is a Southfield native who attended Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

“We had so many great moments with our group,” Ross said after the semifinal game. “Such a great culture that we've built here, and like Coach (Jim) Harbaugh says, it's just the beginning of what we are building and moving on to next year.”

