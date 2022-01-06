Michigan's Daxton Hill, Hassan Haskins to enter NFL Draft

Michigan has lost two more starters to the NFL Draft. Although not surprise departures, running back Hassan Haskins and safety Daxton Hill announced the ends of their college careers.

Haskins and Hill announced their decisions to prepare for the NFL Draft on Thursday on their Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, linebacker and co-captain Josh Ross on Thursday announced he is leaving Michigan for his "next chapter." Michigan’s David Ojabo, who had 11 sacks during his breakout season, also has declared for the draft, as has defensive tackle Chris Hinton. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who all along was leaving after his senior season for the NFL, is gone, as well as receiver Daylen Baldwin, who transferred to Michigan for the 2021 season.

Haskins led Michigan in rushing last season with 1,327 yards and set a program single-season record with 20 rushing touchdowns. He became known for his rugged running and extra effort, not to mention his hurdles during runs. He averaged 94.8 yards per season an carried the work load the last third of the season while Blake Corum nursed a high-ankle sprain.

"As I embark on this journey towards playing in the NFL, I do so with great humility for what you all have given me," Haskins wrote, referring to the fans, coaches and teammates. "Regardless of my new city and new team colors I don, I will forever be your son, your brother, your teammate and will forever wear the maize and blue as a Michigan Wolverine."

In his final season, Hill was second on the team in tackles with 70, including 4.5 tackles for loss. Hill had two interceptions, tied for the team high with D.J. Turner, and he had nine pass breakups. Hill was first-team All-Big Ten as voted by the coaches.

"My experience will be remembered forever because of how I was welcomed into the Michigan Family," Hill wrote in his Instagram farewell message. "It's been a long, unforgettable journey that I've had these past three years which has shaped what I've become. After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft."

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper in October wrote that Hill is a draft “sleeper."

“Hill has long arms and the speed to run with wideouts.,” Kiper wrote. “His versatility is a huge plus.”

In Kiper’s last position rankings posted last month, he had Hill ranked No. 2 among safeties.

Hill was a five-star recruit out of Booker T. Washington High in Oklahoma. He was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in the state and was ranked the No. 8 player overall nationally by 247Sports Composite.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis