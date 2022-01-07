Offensive lineman Filiaga to enter transfer portal from Michigan

Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga has decided to transfer.

Filiaga, a graduate student, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The 6-foot-6 337-pounder started three games at right guard this season and one at left guard. He started all six games in 2020.

He arrived at Michigan in the 2017 class.

Since the start of this year, six Michigan players, including five reserves, have entered the portal. There have been seven, including edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, defensive back Daxton Hill and running back Hassan Haskins, to declare for the NFL Draft.

