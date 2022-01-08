Michigan's Gray becomes sixth defensive starter to enter NFL Draft

Another Michigan defensive starter has decided to declare for the NFL Draft.

Cornerback Vincent Gray, a redshirt junior, announced Saturday via social media that he is leaving the Wolverines. He is the sixth defensive starter to declare for the draft.

“To my teammates, my brothers — it’s been an honor to play alongside of you,” Gray wrote. “The bonds we have cannot be broken and I will always cherish our memories.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL and today I’m moving one step closer to realizing that dream by declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Gray, who attended Rochester Adams, had 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and eight pass breakups. During his career, he had 91 tackles, five tackles for loss and 16 pass breakups.

Eight Michigan players have declared for the NFL Draft since the start of the year, including six defensive players: Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Chris Hinton, Dax Hill and Josh Ross.

Running back Hassan Haskins and receiver Daylen Baldwin also have declared. Six players also have entered the NCAA transfer portal, including offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, who started four games last season.

