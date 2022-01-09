Michigan basketball's game vs. Purdue postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with Wolverines

The Wolverines have had a second straight Big Ten contest put on ice due to COVID-19.

The Michigan men’s basketball program announced that Tuesday night’s scheduled home game against Purdue has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program.

Under the Big Ten’s updated forfeiture policy, at least seven scholarship players and one coach are required for a team to compete. Following medical testing on Friday night, Michigan fell below that number, which caused Saturday’s showdown against Michigan State at Crisler Center to be postponed.

According to a release from Michigan, the Wolverines would still fall under that minimum for Tuesday’s game against Purdue.

The programs will work with the Big Ten office to find a makeup date for both games.

Michigan’s internal COVID-19 issues started on Dec. 31, when several players tested positive upon the team’s return from its game at Central Florida. Four Wolverines, including three scholarship players, and one staffer didn’t make the trip to Rutgers on Tuesday due to COVID-19. Sophomore guard Zeb Jackson also didn’t travel for personal reasons.

Michigan’s next scheduled game is Friday at Illinois.

This is a developing story.

