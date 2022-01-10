Former Michigan DT Mark Messner earns 2022 College Football Hall of Fame nod

Mark Messner, a former standout Michigan defensive tackle, will be inducted into the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame.

Messner started 49 games for the Wolverines from 1985-88 and was named All-Big Ten four years. The National Football Foundation announced the 21-person class on Monday. He is the 33rd player and 39th overall individual from Michigan — Jumbo Elliott was the most recent in 2020 — to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame. The induction is Dec. 6.

In the Michigan record books, Messner holds the career record for tackles for loss (70) and sacks (36). He had 248 tackles during his career. He holds the Michigan record for sacks in a game with five against Northwestern in 1987. Messner is a native of Hartland, Michigan, and attended Catholic Central High School.

Messner is one of three players in Big Ten history to be selected as a first-team All-Big Ten performer all four years — Michigan Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson (1997-2000) and Michigan State punter Ray Stachowicz (1977-80) are the others. Messner also was the Big Ten Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1988, was a two-time first-team All-American (1987-88) and a finalist for the 1988 Rotary Lombardi Award.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

College Football Hall of Fame class for 2022

PLAYERS

► LaVar Arrington — LB, Penn State (1997-99)

► Champ Bailey — DB, Georgia (1996-98)

► Michael Crabtree — WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)

► Sylvester Croom — C, Alabama (1972-74)

► Mike Doss — S, Ohio State (1999-2002)

► Chuck Ealey — QB, Toledo (1969-71)

► Kevin Faulk — AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90)

► Boomer Grigsby — LB, Illinois State (2001-04)

► Mike Hass — WR, Oregon State (2002-05)

► Marvin Jones — LB, Florida State (1990-92)

► Andrew Luck — QB, Stanford (2009-11)

► Mark Messner — DT, Michigan (1985-88)

► Terry Miller — RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)

► Rashaan Salaam — RB, Colorado (1992-94)

► Dennis Thomas — C, Alcorn State (1971-73)

► Zach Wiegert — OT, Nebraska (1991-94)

► Roy Williams — DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)

COACHES

► John Luckhardt — 225-70-2 (76.1%); Washington & Jefferson (Pennsylvania) (1982-98), California (Pennsylvania) (2002-11)

► Billy Jack Murphy — 91-44-1 (67.3%); Memphis (1958-71)

► Gary Pinkel — 191-110-3 (63.3%); Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)