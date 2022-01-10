'The journey is not over': Punter Brad Robbins opts to return to Michigan

Michigan’s special teams has received a boost for the upcoming season with the return of punter Brad Robbins.

Robbins, one of the top punters in the country, was honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and a Ray Guy Award semifinalist last season. He averaged 46.3 yards a punt and had a long of 65. Robbins had 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.

“The journey is not over,” Robbins wrote in a social-media post. “I am fortunate enough to have a 6th year of eligibility. I have been given an unbelievable opportunity to achieve a master’s degree while continuing to perfect my craft and prepare for the NFL.

“I look forward to continuing my journey as a Wolverine next year as we build upon the culture of brotherhood, teamwork, and success that we worked so hard to create.”

Robbins also was holder on extra points last season for Jake Moody, the Lou Groza Award winner. Moody has not yet announced whether he will return to Michigan for the upcoming season.

