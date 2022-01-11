Wojo: Control, competitiveness will determine whether Harbaugh stays at UM or goes to NFL

This time of year, everyone becomes an amateur Harbologist. Everyone has a theory on what Jim Harbaugh should do, or will do. Most of it is speculative, based on a vague report here, an ambiguous quote there. None of it is confirmed.

So hey, let’s dive in. My theory is, Harbaugh wants to stay at Michigan but wants to make sure the program is set up — financially and philosophically — to compete at the highest level. Is it all about money? Not necessarily with his own contract, although he certainly earned a boost after a 12-2 season that followed a 50% pay cut. It’s also about expanding recruiting resources, and ramping up the school’s commitment to making NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) an effective tool to compensate players.