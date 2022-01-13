Mike Elston, former Michigan linebacker, returns to Wolverines to coach defensive line

Former Michigan linebacker Mike Elston is returning to his alma mater to coach defensive line.

Elston, who spent the last 12 years at Notre Dame, replaces Shaun Nua who coached Michigan’s defensive line before departing for USC this month. The Detroit News confirmed a report Thursday by 247Sports that indicated Elston’s hiring by Michigan.

The 47-year-old Elston played for the Wolverines from 1993-1996 and was a student assistant with the Wolverines in 1997. He was then a video intern with Michigan in 1998 and a graduate assistant (1999-2000) working with outside linebackers.

With Elston, Michigan adds a seasoned defensive line coach who spent the last five seasons coaching that position at Notre Dame. He was elevated to defensive run-game coordinator and recruiting coordinator heading into the 2021 season.

