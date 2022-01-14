Wolverines (7-7) fall to .500 after loss to No. 25 Illinois, 68-53

Champaign, Ill. — Through the first 33 minutes, the shorthanded Wolverines put up a fight.

They mucked up the game. They dug in on defense. They crashed the offensive glass and generated steals. They brought the energy, effort, and hustle against one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.

But they couldn’t sustain it as things fell apart over the final seven minutes and No. 25 Illinois used a late surge to send Michigan to its third straight loss, 68-53, Friday at State Farm Center.

Grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones had 17 points for Michigan (7-7, 1-3 Big Ten), which has lost four of five and shot 10% from 3-point range (1-for-10).

Kofi Cockburn finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Trent Frazier scored 18 and Alfonso Plummer had 15 points for Illinois (13-3, 6-0), which outscored Michigan 23-9 over the final 6:35 to reel off its sixth straight win.

Michigan continued to keep Illinois close after a low-scoring first half. After Illinois took an eight-point lead on a three-point play by Cockburn, the Wolverines used second-chance layup by freshman forward Moussa Diabate and a layup by freshman forward Caleb Houstan to make it 32-28 with 16:56 left in the second half.

Then after Cockburn muscled his way to another close-range basket to open a 10-point lead, freshman guard Frankie Collins and fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks responded with back-to-back layups to trim it to 39-33 at the 13:30 mark.

As Illinois missed a handful of 3-point attempts and chances to push the lead back to double digits, Michigan kept pushing and applying pressure. Sophomore wing Jace Howard capped a string of six straight points to make it a two-point game. Freshman guard Kobe Bufkin scored on a floater to make it 45-44 with 7:27 remaining.

But that’s as close as it would get. Illinois responded with a thunderous dunk from Cockburn and seven unanswered points to pull ahead, 52-44. Frazier followed with two driving layups and a 3-pointer to make it 61-49 with 2:31 to go, essentially putting the game out of reach.

The Wolverines were without sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and senior forward Brandon Johns Jr., who were unavailable due to “medical reasons,” according to a program spokesperson. Both made the trip to Illinois and were on the bench, but their conditioning and stamina weren’t up to par to play.

As a result, sophomore forward Terrance Williams II made his first career start. Williams, who hasn’t played since Dec. 30 due to COVID protocols, finished with two points and two rebounds in 31 minutes.

In addition to Dickinson and Johns, sophomore guard Zeb Jackson also didn’t travel for a second straight game for personal reasons.

Despite being down two key frontcourt pieces, Diabate drew the assignment against Cockburn and didn’t shy away from the challenge. While Cockburn used his size and strength to muscle his way to a pair of easy layups early on, Diabate went right back at him as the Wolverines attacked the basket and the glass.

Even after Diabate picked up two quick fouls and headed to bench with 15:02 left in the first half, Michigan continued to hang tough. The Wolverines got some steals and deployed some small lineups, with walk-on forward Jaron Faulds and Howard each guarding Cockburn as a defensive battle ensued.

Both teams grinded out possessions and refused to let the other get into an offensive rhythm, with Michigan missing 10 of 11 shots over a five-minute stretch and Illinois misfiring on seven of eight shots – many from beyond the arc – over a six-minute span. Over the first 12 minutes, the lead never was more than four.

But as fouls began to mount for the Wolverines, the Fighting Illini started to create some separation. They used a 7-0 spurt that featured a 3-pointer from Plummer – snapping a 0-for-6 start from deep for Illinois – to grab a 22-13 lead at the 5:33 mark.

Jones rattled off a personal 9-2 run to stem the tide and keep the Wolverines in it. He capped a string of six straight points with a coast-to-coast layup. Then after Howard dove on the court to come away with an offensive rebound, Jones buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two before the Illini took a 26-22 lead into the break.

