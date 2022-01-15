Michigan kicker Jake Moody will return for another season
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Jake Moody, the Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker last season, will return to Michigan for another year.
Moody’s social media post on Saturday included this message: “Those who stay …” and two images of him, including kicking a field goal with punter Brad Robbins holding. Robbins, a Ray Guy Award semifinalist, has already announced he is returning.
During the 2021 season, Moody was 23-of-25 on field goal attempts and was perfect on all 56 extra-point attempts. Moody, also named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year, led the team with 125 points.
With long-snapper William Wagner expected back, Michigan’s main cogs in the kicking game return. Moody also handles kickoffs.
