Michigan football lands commitment from Andrew Rappleyea, 4-star tight end

Michigan has received a commitment to the 2023 football recruiting class from four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

Rappleyea, who attends Milton (Massachusetts) Academy announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.

“The recruiting process has been life changing,” Rappleyea wrote. “I've met a lot of great coaches and made many great relationships but one school has separated from the rest.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end chose Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Boston College and North Carolina after narrowing his options last month.

Rappleyea reportedly ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the Duke football camp last summer. He is a native of Millbrook, New York, where he attended Lourdes High School before transferring to Milton Academy last year. He is ranked No. 332 overall nationally in the 2023 class and the No. 20 at tight end.

Michigan now has five commitments for the class of 2023.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis