Michigan intent to bounce back as COVID continues to bring roster uncertainty

Difficult. Tough. Frustrating. Deflating.

Any of those words and synonyms could be used to describe the Michigan men’s basketball team’s situation over the past month as COVID-19 has thrown the Wolverines for a loop.

They had a nonconference game called off due to COVID issues with the opponent. They’ve had their own outbreak that led to marquee matchups against Michigan State and Purdue being postponed. They’ve played just three games since Dec. 18 and have lost each time, including the last two contests with a shorthanded roster.