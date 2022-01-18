Dickinson's return sparks Wolverines to wire-to-wire victory against Terrapins

Ann Arbor — Maybe it had to do with the fact Michigan was playing at home for the first time in the month. Maybe it had to do with the return of sophomore center Hunter Dickinson. Or maybe some of it had to do with the Wolverines facing a reeling Terrapins team.

Whatever is was, Michigan kicked off a soft stretch of its schedule with a sound effort and snapped a three-game skid with an 83-64 wire-to-wire win over Maryland on Tuesday at Crisler Center.

Dickinson was back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s game at Illinois and finished with 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting, six rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes to lead Michigan (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten).

Freshman forward Caleb Houstan snapped out of his shooting slump with 16 points and three made 3-pointers, freshman forward Moussa Diabate added 14 points and grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones scored 12 for the Wolverines, which shot 58.3% from the field (35-for-60) and 40% from 3-point range (8-for-20).

Eric Ayala scored 22, Donta Scott 19 and Julian Reese 10 for Maryland (9-9, 1-6), which has lost five of six and trailed by double digits the final 26 minutes of the game.

Michigan got off to a strong start with Dickinson and Houstan carrying the offense. The Wolverines played through Dickinson in the post early and he had a hand in Michigan’s first seven points, opening the scoring with a bucket in the paint before dishing out a pair of assists out of double-teams.

Houstan knocked down his first three shots, including his first look from beyond the arc off a feed from Dickinson and a three-point play. The latter basket helped spark a 9-0 spurt that Diabate capped with a dunk and put Michigan up, 20-9, with 10:59 left in the first half.

Maryland, meanwhile, didn’t have much success against Michigan’s defense, which was active and engaged from the start. By the time the Terrapins cracked double digits in scoring at the 10:17 mark, they had more turnovers (six) than made field goals (five).

Things didn’t get much better for Maryland from that point as the Wolverines took advantage of a rough shooting stretch and a four-minute scoring drought with a 13-0 flurry. Dickinson kick-started the run by setting up Jones for an open 3-pointer with another pass out of a double-team.

On the next possession, Dickinson drained a 3-pointer of his own. By the time Jones splashed another deep ball, Michigan’s lead swelled to 35-14 as it took a 20-point cushion into the break.

Michigan widened the gap after halftime as Maryland struggled to contain Dickinson’s scoring and passing on post-up touches. After backing down a defender and scoring a layup, Dickinson found Houstan for a 3-pointer to give Michigan a 46-21 lead with 18:30 remaining.

Even though Michigan’s defense wasn’t nearly as crisp and was sloppy at times in the second half, it was able to score enough to counter a hot shooting stretch by Maryland. The Terrapins made 10 of their first 12 shots to chop the deficit down to 57-44 with 11:12 to play, but they couldn’t make things uncomfortable.

The Wolverines responded with a string a six straight points, highlighted by an acrobatic finish by freshman guard Frankie Collins off a lob pass, to keep the Terrapins at bay. Dickinson added a couple more baskets in the paint to push the lead back over 20 and give Michigan a 71-48 cushion with 5:17 remaining. From there, Michigan maintained an 18-point lead before it emptied its bench in the closing minutes.

Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. went through pregame warm-ups for the second straight game but didn’t play as his conditioning isn’t up to par. It’s the third straight contest he’s sat out after contracting COVID-19 and feeling effects. Like Johns, Dickinson had recently contracted COVID-19 and cleared protocols, but he didn’t practice much leading up to the Illinois contest and sat as a precautionary measure.

