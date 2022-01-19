Caleb Houstan snaps out of shooting funk in Michigan basketball's victory

Ann Arbor — As a second defender crashed down on Hunter Dickinson on the left block, the sophomore center peered over the pair of Terrapins and looked for the open man.

He whipped a pass over to the right wing and into the waiting hands of freshman forward Caleb Houstan, who caught the ball and immediately fired off a shot from beyond the arc. As the ball swished through the net roughly a minute into the game, you could almost hear a collective sigh of relief.