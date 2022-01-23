Hunter Dickinson, Michigan basketball roll past Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — If Michigan is going to have any hope of reaching the NCAA Tournament, it’s going to need to start stringing together quality wins in a hurry.

The Wolverines added one to the resume Sunday by doing something no team has been able to do this season: Beat Indiana at home.

Behind another solid defensive outing, a barrage of 3-pointers and big games from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and freshman forward Caleb Houstan, Michigan rolled to an 80-62 win over Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Dickinson finished with 25 points and three made 3-pointers and Houstan scored 19 with five made deep balls to lead Michigan. Sophomore forward Terrance Williams II and freshman forward Moussa Diabate added 10 apiece for the Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), which shot 56.9% from the field (29-for-51) and 64.7% from 3-point range (11-for-17).

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 and Xavier Johnson 14 for Indiana (14-5, 5-4), which shot 39.3% from the field (24-for-61) and fell to 12-1 at home.

After Indiana closed out the first half strong and cut Michigan’s 16-point lead in half, the Wolverines came roaring out of the break. Grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones took an outlet pass from Dickinson, scored a fast-break layup through contact and converted a three-point play. Houstan buried a 3-pointer and capped a 12-2 run with a wide-open jumper to make it 52-36 with 15:54 remaining.

Indiana countered with a quick 7-0 run when Dickinson went to the bench, with Jackson-Davis scoring a pair of layups to pull within nine and force a Michigan timeout. Dickinson promptly re-entered the game and snapped it with a 3-pointer, starting a run of deep balls. Houstan canned his fourth 3-pointer, this one from the right corner, before Dickinson drained another deep ball one from atop the key to put Michigan ahead, 61-47, with 9:29 remaining.

As the teams began to trade baskets, Dickinson countered to keep the crowd quiet. He flipped up a hook shot, threw down a two-handed dunk while being fouled for a three-point play and split two free throws after drawing another foul to make it 69-54 with 5:21 to play.

Parker Stewart made three straight 3-pointers to keep Indiana in it and cut the deficit down to 11, but Michigan answered each time to keep the lead from dipping to single digits. Jones scored a driving layup. Diabate made two free throws. Dickinson scored another layup through contact.

From there, Indiana never got closer the rest of the way as Houstan essentially provided the dagger with his fifth 3-pointer to make it 78-62 with 1:15 remaining, sending Michigan to its ninth straight win over the Hoosiers.

Michigan got off to a solid start and withstood a pair of highlight-reel baskets to build an early lead. Diabate was effective inside and finished at the rim. Jones snagged an offensive rebound and whipped a pass to Dickinson for an open dunk. Houstan picked up where he left off against Maryland and drained his first 3-point attempt.

As the defense dug in and the misses piled up for Indiana — the Hoosiers missed 12 of their first 16 field-goal attempts — Michigan kept firing away from deep. Houstan canned a corner 3-pointer and Dickinson buried a deep ball from straightaway to give the Wolverines a 17-7 lead with 12:46 left in the first half.

Michigan continued to put on a shooting display and limit Indiana to one-shot possessions during a 12-4 spurt. Dickinson hit a deep jumper late in the shot clock in front of Indiana’s bench. Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. swished a 3-pointer from the left wing. Williams followed with a deep ball of his own on the next possession as Michigan made five consecutive 3-point attempts and led 29-13 at the 7:16 mark.

The Hoosiers clawed back with a 15-5 run that featured a pair of three-point plays from Jackson-Davis and a 3-pointer from Miller Kopp — snapping Indiana’s 0-for-7 start from deep — to cut the deficit to 34-28 with 2:04 left in the half.

But with Dickinson, Houstan and Jones all on the bench with two fouls apiece down the stretch, Williams stepped up and quelled Indiana’s momentum. He snapped a 9-0 spurt with a fadeaway jumper and a 3-pointer. Then after Indiana pulled within six, he drove into the paint and found Johns for a dunk before scoring on another strong take with a left-handed finish to give Michigan a 38-30 lead at the break.

