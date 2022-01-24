Michigan moves up in Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan moved up one spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.

The Wolverines (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) check in at No. 7 in this week's poll, released Monday, after a week in which they won their only game — an 83-44 demolition of Wisconsin.

Unbeaten on the road this season, Mississippi entered the poll for the first time in 15 years, coming in at No. 24.

The Rebels (17-2) have won their first seven games away from home, including a victory over then-No. 23 Kentucky on Sunday. The last Top 25 ranking for Ole Miss was January 2007.

“Fifteen years is crazy,” Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I told them before the Kentucky game that I had been downplaying the whole ranking deal and I apologized to them for that. I didn’t think it was fair of me. I said if you want to get ranked, go ahead and beat Kentucky and be ranked.”

That unblemished mark will be put to the test Thursday when the Rebels visit No. 1 South Carolina in a rescheduled game. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to remain the top team in the poll.

McPhee-McCuin was excited to see where her team stacks up against the best in the country and knows a win would put the Rebels one step closer to their goal of making the NCAA Tournament.

“If you’re serious about basketball and competition, how are you not pumped up to play the No. 1 team in the country?” she said. “We were pretty bummed when COVID took that away from us early.”

Stanford, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Louisville round out the top five. The Wolfpack rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Cardinals last Thursday and take command of the ACC.

Indiana remained sixth and was followed by Michigan, Arizona, Texas and UConn. The Longhorns jumped up six spots after beating then-No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday. The Cyclones fell to 13th.

The Huskies were supposed to play South Carolina on Thursday, but Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says her team needs to complete its SEC schedule “to keep ourselves in the running for a conference title.” One of the few dates Ole Miss had open was Thursday.

UConn will visit DePaul on Wednesday to make-up a game lost when the Huskies had COVID-19 issues.

Associated Press Top 25 women

1. South Carolina (29 first-place votes), 17-1, 748 (last week: 1)

2. Stanford, 14-3, 708 (2)

3. NC State (1), 18-2, 695 (4)

4. Tennessee, 18-1, 657 (5)

5. Louisville, 16-2, 632 (3)

6. Indiana, 14-2, 605 (6)

7. Michigan, 16-2, 566 (8)

8. Arizona, 14-2, 538 (10)

9. Texas, 14-3, 426 (15)

10. UConn, 11-4, 424 (9)

11. Baylor, 13-4, 419 (15)

12. LSU, 17-3, 411 (11)

13. Iowa State, 16-3, 369 (7)

14. Georgia Tech, 15-4, 350 (18)

15. Georgia, 15-4, 344 (13)

16. BYU, 15-1, 302 (17)

17. Maryland, 13-6, 293 (12)

18. Oklahoma, 16-3, 186 (14)

19. Oregon, 11-5, 155 (NR)

20. Notre Dame, 14-4, 154 (19)

21. Duke, 13-4, 149 (21)

22. Ohio State, 15-3, 116 (NR)

23. Iowa, 12-4, 107 (25)

24. Mississippi, 17-2, 96 (NR)

25. Kansas State, 15-4, 93 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 90, North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, Missouri 2, UCLA 2, Kansas 1.