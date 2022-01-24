Senior Bowl official sees 'a lot to like' in Michigan running back Hassan Haskins
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
When Michigan running back Hassan Haskins committed last month to participate in the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy knew he had landed one of the major reasons for the Wolverines success last season.
Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, spent 18 years as an NFL scout and contributes to ESPN as a draft analyst. The Senior Bowl, the annual scouting bowl in Mobile, Alabama, is Feb. 5, but players will begin arriving on Sunday.