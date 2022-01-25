Michigan AD Warde Manuel appointed to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has been appointed to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Manuel, in his sixth year as UM AD, begins a three-year term this spring. The CFP management committee appointed NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan as selection committee chair for the 2022 football season, it was announced Tuesday. Corrigan replaces Gary Barta, Iowa’s athletic director, who was the committee chair the past two seasons.

Also appointed to the selection committee were Chet Gladchuk, Navy athletic director; Jim Grobe, the longtime Ohio University coach who also coached Baylor, and sportswriter Kelly Whiteside.

The CFP selection committee selects the top four teams in the national playoff. The committee meets in-person beginning late in the football season and provides a top-25 ranking each week leading up to the final selections.

