Foul-prone Wolverines (10-7) dig deep to narrowly edge Northwestern, 72-70

Ann Arbor — After rattling off back-to-back convincing wins, Michigan was looking to build more momentum heading into this weekend’s rivalry showdown.

It wasn’t pretty but the Wolverines found a way to get the job done.

After squandering an 11-point lead in the second half, Michigan found a way to dig deep, make enough plays and catch enough breaks in a foul-riddled contest to pull out a 72-70 win over Northwestern on Wednesday at Crisler Center.

Freshman forward Caleb Houstan scored 18, grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones added 15 points and fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks scored 12 for Michigan (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten), which has won three in a row.

Following a first half that featured little separation, the Wolverines were searching for a spark and Brooks provided it. After knocking down a 3-pointer, he came away with a steal near midcourt, scored a fast-break layup while being fouled and converted the three-point play for six points in eight seconds.

Then after Houstan drained a 3-pointer, Brooks capped a 12-2 spurt by swishing a deep ball from the top of the key to open a 48-37 lead and force a Northwestern timeout with 17:10 remaining.

But the momentum didn’t last long as a string of turnovers and stagnant offense allowed Northwestern to counter with a run of its own. Following an offensive foul from grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones, the Wildcats splashed a 3-pointer. Then after coming away with a steal, the Wildcats scored on a driving layup as they eventually pulled even at 51 with 10:06 to play.

Michigan briefly regained the lead on a basket from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, but the unforced errors piled up and Northwestern kept pushing with a 9-0 run. A foul by Dickinson put Northwestern in the bonus and led to two free throws. After Michigan missed the front end of a one-and-one and had a shot clock violation, the Wildcats scored on a layup and pulled ahead 62-55 with 5:09 remaining.

But Michigan found a response. After freshman forward Moussa Diabate snapped the run with two free throws, the Wolverines started stringing together defensive stops and pieced together a 7-0 spurt. Jones buried a 3-pointer and Dickinson found Diabate for a dunk to even it at 62 with 3:24 to go.

Even after Northwestern went back on top with two free throws and Dickinson fouled out at the 2:29 mark with two free throws, Michigan kept finding an answer. Sophomore forward Terrance Williams II drained a 3-pointer to put the Wolverines up by one.

Then after Northwestern tied it back up with a free throw, Houstan buried a deep ball and Jones made two free throws to give Michigan a 70-65 lead with 58 seconds remaining, setting the stage for a frantic finish.

Northwestern used a 3-pointer from Boo Buie to cut it to 70-68. Then after Jones made two free throws to make it a four-point game, Ryan Young made a free throw and missed the second. Northwestern grabbed the offensive rebound with 12 seconds left and had a chance to tie it.

Instead, Michigan fouled Pete Nance and he missed both free throws. But after Jaron Faulds missed two free throws, Northwestern had one more chance but fell short as Buie made a free throw, the Wildcats grabbed the offensive rebound and had their desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer miss the mark.

Nance scored 14 and Young and Buie each added 13 for Northwestern (9-9, 2-7), which has lost seven of eight.

Houstan picked where he left off the past two games with his jump shot, knocking down a long jumper off a turnover and an open corner 3-pointer off a crosscourt feed from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson out of a double-team as Michigan took a 12-9 lead with 13:53 left in the first half.

The Wildcats were able to match the Wolverines’ offensive success during a back-and-forth start. They used back-to-back 3-pointers, including a wide-open look from the left wing, to pull ahead, 17-16, at the 11:40 mark.

Michigan quickly regained the lead as it continued to execute in the half-court despite the choppy pace. Dickinson flipped up a left-handed hook shot. Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. followed with a spin and finish in the lane to give the Wolverines a three-point edge.

Foul trouble hampered Michigan as Northwestern stayed closed and prevented any runs. Freshman guard Frankie Collins and Diabate each drew a pair of whistles and sat for a long stretch. Dickinson picked up his second foul at the 6:58 mark but coach Juwan Howard made the decision to stick with him and the Wolverines pushed the lead to 28-22 at the 4:21 mark on a corner 3-pointer from Brooks.

From there, Michigan couldn’t create any more distance as it turned into a grind. The Wolverines made just one basket the rest of the half and missed a pair of free throws to take a 34-31 edge into the break.

