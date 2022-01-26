Mike Elston's new contract as Michigan defensive line coach is for 3 years, $1.23M

Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston, who played linebacker for the Wolverines and spent the last 12 seasons as a Notre Dame assistant, has signed a three-year contract worth a base pay of $1.23 million.

Elston, who signed the contract with Michigan on Jan. 13, will make $600,000 this year, then $625,000 in Year 2 and $650,000 in Year 3 according to the memorandum of understanding received Wednesday by The Detroit News through an open-records request.

He replaced Shaun Nua, who left Michigan this month after three seasons for the same position at USC. Nua made $415,000 in 2021 and was set to make $430,000 this year according to his most recent contract signed last year.

The 47-year-old Elston played linebacker for the Wolverines from 1993-1996 and was a student assistant with the program in 1997. He was then a video intern with Michigan in 1998 and a graduate assistant (1999-2000) working with outside linebackers.

“I don’t want to say the words I used, but it began with an ‘H’ and ended with a ‘yeah,’” Elston said on a recent “In the Trenches” podcast hosted by Jon Jansen, referring to his reaction when his agent told him of the Michigan opportunity. “Next thing I know, (Michigan head) Coach (Jim) Harbaugh reached out, and that’s it. When I brought it up to my wife, she was just ecstatic. It happened very quickly, and the feeling was mutual.

“They wanted me here, and I wanted to be here.”

Also according to Elston’s contract, he will receive two times the regular assistant coach’s rate of the Michigan bowl bonus plan.

In terms of buyout, if Elston leaves before the end of the upcoming season, he will owe Michigan $600,000. If he were to leave before the end of his Year 3 contract, he would owe $150,000, but it bumps to $300,000 if he leaves for a Big Ten job. He would owe nothing if he leaves for an FBS or NFL head-coaching job. If Harbaugh is no longer the coach, Elston would not owe Michigan a buyout.

“I’ve always had my eye on getting back to Ann Arbor,” Elston said on the podcast. “It’s great. It’s great to be home. Everybody I’ve met, the people have been great, and the players have been great. It’s been a really special homecoming.”

