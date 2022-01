Ann Arbor — When coach Juwan Howard called a timeout with 5:03 remaining in Wednesday's game against Northwestern, he looked up at the scoreboard at Crisler Center.

The Wildcats had just scored nine unanswered points to cap a 25-7 run that erased Michigan’s 11-point second-half lead and put the Wolverines in a seven-point hole. But instead of yelling and panicking, Howard took a calm approach.