Michigan defensive back Sammy Faustin enters transfer portal

Michigan defensive back Sammy Faustin, who did not participate on the team last season because of medical reasons, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Faustin was a part of the 2018 freshman class and played in 10 games during his career. He is a graduate transfer.

Since the start of the year, Michigan has had eight players, including Faustin, enter their names in the portal. Six have found new programs.

Offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga has transferred to Minnesota, linebacker Anthony Solomon is now at Arizona, quarterback Dan Villari is at Syracuse, and three defensive backs have moved on — Andre Seldon to New Mexico State, Darion Green-Warren is at Nevada, and George Johnson transferred to UMass.

Kicker Cole Hussung also entered his name in the portal shortly after Jake Moody, the Lou Groza Award winner, decided to return, but he has not indicated whether he has found a new team.

