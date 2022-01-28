Trieu: Saline QB, Michigan target C.J. Carr keeps level head amid growing success

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

The first pass of the first rep of one-on-one receiver-defensive back drills at the All-American Combine this month in San Antonio, C.J. Carr dropped a perfect pass in to the wide receiver who won the rep.

By the end of the session, Carr had impressed so much that he became the first quarterback to be invited to play in that game, even though it will not take place until January 2024.