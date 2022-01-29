Michigan's offense short-circuits in second-half in loss to Michigan State

East Lansing — Poor second-half showings have plagued Michigan this season.

It happened at North Carolina. It happened against Minnesota. It happened at Central Florida. It happened once again at No. 10 Michigan State as the Wolverines added a chapter to their season-long story.

“That's the theme for us — the second half. We don't usually play a full 40 minutes,” sophomore center Hunter Dickinson said after Saturday’s 83-67 loss at Breslin Center. “Sometimes we just have some mental lapses that open the game up for the other team and today was another example of that.”

After trailing 39-35 at halftime, Michigan fell flat out of the break as the offense went cold and the defense struggled in ball screens and in transition. The Wolverines misfired on their first eight shot attempts and the Spartans opened the half on a 14-3 run to build a 15-point lead.

Things didn’t get much better from there for the Wolverines (10-8, 4-4 Big Ten). They made just two shots over the first 10 minutes. They had more turnovers than made field goals for a good portion of the second half. They trailed by double digits over the final 16:05 and never made a serious push.

“They came out as the most aggressive team, the most physical team,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “In the first half, we were punching and fighting, clawing and scratching, but in the second half we backed off, and that cannot happen.”

Howard noted Michigan State did a better job of winning the battles for 50-50 balls and crashing the offensive glass for second-chance opportunities. He added the Spartans made some defensive adjustments and were making the Wolverines “feel them,” whether it was on drives to the basket or entry passes into the post.

While Howard noticed some fatigue in his players three minutes into the second half, he didn’t think the final result had anything to do with Michigan’s depth or bench play.

“Unfortunately for us, the second half, we did not come out with that intensity and play like we did in the first half,” Howard said.

That even showed on the offensive glass, where Michigan was having plenty of success and generating extra possessions throughout the game.

The Wolverines came away with seven offensive boards in the second half — four of those coming from freshman forward Moussa Diabate — but it only resulted in two second-chance points. In the first half, Michigan turned nine offensive rebounds into eight second-chance points.

“We didn't aggressively go back to the basket and put it back. We were throwing it out,” Howard said. “The first half when we got offensive rebounds we were aggressively going back and putting it back up. Second half we didn’t do that at all. We competed, but we didn't compete for 40 minutes.”

By the time it was all over, the Wolverines were outscored 44-32 in the second half. They shot 38.5% from the field (10-for-26) and 18.2% from 3-point range (2-for-11). They had eight turnovers that led to 14 Michigan State points. They offered little resistance as the Spartans shot 59.3% from the floor (16-for-27).

Add it all up and it was all part of a familiar problem.

“It's something that we need to fix,” Dickinson said of the second-half woes, “(if) we want to make a run at anything.”

Rematch date?

Michigan and Michigan State are still awaiting an announcement on when the postponed game in Ann Arbor will be rescheduled. The two teams were originally scheduled to play at Crisler Center on Jan. 8, but it was put on hold due to the Wolverines’ COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, the contest is likely to be made up toward the end of the regular season, “like in March.”

“There's not a lot of time when you can redo it,” Izzo said. “Last year, we played four games in eight days (to close the regular season). Personally, I don't care. I just want to play all the games.”

When asked what needed to be done to get the game rescheduled, Howard said that’s a better question for the Big Ten office before adding “we are going to play whoever, whenever, wherever.”

