UM women defeat 5th-ranked Indiana, take Big Ten lead

Ann Arbor – On the day the Michigan women’s basketball team reached the program’s highest-ever ranking, the Wolverines made a huge splash on national television in a Top-10 matchup.

The Wolverines, now ranked No. 6, defeated fifth-ranked Indiana, 65-50 before a spirited crowd at the Crisler Center. The win pushes Michigan into the Big Ten lead. It was the first meeting of top-six Big Ten teams since 2004

Michigan Naz Hillmon’s, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding, had a team-high 21 points and five rebounds.Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each had 11.Emily Kiser had 16 rebounds. The only knock on the Wolverines were their 25 turnovers.

The Wolverines are 19-2, 10-1 Big Ten, and Indiana is 14-3, 6-1.

Coach Kim Barnes Arico, in her 10th season, has led the Wolverines on a seven-game winning streak, and six wins over ranked teams this season.

This has been a trying couple of weeks for the Hoosiers. This was their first game in 15 days, not having played since beating Purdue, 73-68, on Jan. 16. Because of COVID-19 protocols, they were forced to postpone their last three games.

The Hoosiers also were without leading scorer and rebounder Mackenzie Holmes, who had a medical procedure on her knee on Jan. 22. That setback was coupled with the 15-day game layoff, and the Hoosiers looked out of sync at the start.

Michigan led by as many as 12 in the first half but turnovers and late scoring droughts in both quarters kept the Hoosiers close. The Wolverines carried a 32-20 lead into halftime despite 17 turnovers. Hillmon led the team with 11 points.

Indiana showed some rust from the 15-day layoff in the opening minutes, and Michigan took advantage racing to a 9-0 lead going 4-for-4 from the field and extended to a five-shot streak to go ahead 11-2. The Wolverines led by as many as 12 points, but turnovers became an issue for the Wolverines. They had four in the in the final 2:47 of the first quarter, while Indiana went on a 7-0 run.

The Wolverines held a 19-14 lead into the second quarter and after Indiana tied the game, 21-21, with 8:22 left went on a 9-0 run. But Michigan didn’t make a field goal in the final 4:40 of the half allowing the Hoosiers to close within two points.