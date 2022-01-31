Vikings to fly in UM coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday

There appears to be significant movement in the future of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and whether he will remain coaching is alma mater or return to the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings plan to fly in Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday, a source confirmed Monday night to The Detroit News. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report. Harbaugh was interviewed virtually by the Vikings last Saturday afternoon, a source confirmed to The News, adding that he had followed proper protocols in his contract and informed Michigan of the contact.

Coincidentally, Wednesday is the first day of the National Signing Period when high school seniors sign scholarship papers. Michigan secured its class in December, however, during the early signing period.

Harbaugh, 58, has just completed his seventh and best season with the Wolverines, and had been in the football building last weekend for a recruiting weekend, operating business as usual.

According to Pelissero’s report, Harbaugh is among four candidates in the Vikings’ coaching search, including Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. It is unclear how serious the Vikings’ interest is in Harbaugh, but this is considered a significant step.

A source indicated to The News over the weekend that Michigan is hopeful to reach some resolution this week.

Harbaugh is in his eighth season coaching at his alma mater and coming off his best season, 12-2 with a Big Ten championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines fell to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal

During his time at Michigan, it has not been unusual for Harbaugh’s name to pop up for NFL head coaching vacancies. After all, he spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, taking them to the Super Bowl his third year. But he has always quashed those rumors.

This offseason has been different, though.

Earlier this month according to a report by 247Sports/MichiganInsider, Harbaugh told a 2022 class signee that he would “entertain” NFL interest.

Perhaps more significant, He also has not yet signed a renegotiated contract with Michigan. A year ago, following a 2-4 season in 2020, he signed a contract extension that slashed his salary in half to $4 million but was heavily incentivized and featuring a lower buyout.

Should Harbaugh leave Michigan for the Vikings (or any NFL team this year), he would owe Michigan a $1.5 million buyout. If Harbaugh were to leave, it would mark his return to the NFL. He left the San Francisco 49ers after four seasons to take over at Michigan in December, 2014.

The link for Harbaugh with Minnesota is recently hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He worked for the 49ers during Harbaugh’s last two years.