With Harbaugh entertaining NFL overtures, Michigan recruit ponders future
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Michigan five-star incoming freshman Will Johnson already is enrolled at the school and going through winter conditioning to prepare for spring practice that may not be led by the head coach who recruited him.
Johnson spoke to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday and asked about reports he is expected to interview with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coaching vacancy Wednesday. That also happens to be the first day of the National Signing Period in college football.