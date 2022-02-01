UM investigating misconduct claims against No. 3-ranked hockey program

The University of Michigan, with the help of an outside law firm, is investigating multiple allegations of misconduct within the men's hockey program.

Head coach Mel Pearson confirmed the existence of an investigation this week in an interview with the Michigan Daily, the school's newspaper, telling reporters: “The truth will come true at the end of the investigation. And I feel very confident that the allegations will be proved wrong.”

The school and the athletic department are not confirming or denying the investigation.

"We take all reports of misconduct seriously and every report we receive is carefully reviewed by the appropriate office," school spokesman Rick Fitzgerald wrote in a statement to The Detroit News on Tuesday. "Often that is the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office. There also are times when engaging an outside law firm may be an appropriate approach.

"Regardless of how that review or investigation takes place, it is UM policy to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation into any form of misconduct. This allows a careful review of the facts to determine if a violation of university policy has occurred.

"Acknowledging that a review or investigation is under way can be very harmful to all involved while the facts are still being determined."

The investigation into the hockey program first was reported over the weekend by MLive, and Pearson addressed his team during its weekend series against Wisconsin, he told the Daily.

Pearson, in his fifth season as head coach after a six-year run as head coach of Michigan Tech, has declined request for an interview with The News in recent days.

In his interview with the Daily, Pearson attributed the allegations to a "disgruntled employee," and said he's not concerned about losing his job.

“I do not believe my job is on the line at this point,” Pearson told the Daily.

According to multiple reports, the investigation's scope includes multiple allegations of workplace misconduct, including Title IX violations, workplace culture and COVID-19 protocols.

COVID-19 has been a problem for the hockey program for the past two seasons. Last spring, the Wolverines were forced to withdraw from the NCAA Tournament because of positive COVID-19 cases.

"I don't completely understand how they get to this point," Pearson told The News in March after the NCAA's decision was made. "But, I have to, obviously, respect their decision."

This season, COVID-19 cases, injuries and several players competing in the eventually canceled World Juniors depleted Michigan's roster so much that it made headlines when it canceled a game against top-10-ranked Western Michigan but still played a game against Michigan Tech the following day. Critics accused Michigan of ducking the Broncos, now ranked No. 5, in December after the teams split earlier in the season.

Pearson, whose third-ranked Wolverines are 21-7-1, blasted those critics at the time, saying on a pregame radio show, "Anybody can get on social media and say anything. People need to understand the facts."

Pearson said the decision to play only one game that week was not his, and rather was made solely by the university's medical staff.

However, two weeks before the games scheduled for late December, Pearson emailed Michigan sports administrator Josh Richelew, saying, "I highly recommend we consider the cancellation of our upcoming games versus Michigan Technological University and Western Michigan University," according to an email viewed by The News and confirmed as legitimate by Michigan's athletic department. In the email, Pearson said he was concerned as far back as the summer over hosting two games over the holiday break."

According to multiple reports, complaints are against Pearson and Rick Bancroft, director of hockey operations. The university has hired the WilmerHale law firm to investigate; that's the same law firm contracted to investigate the sexual-abuse claims against late Michigan doctor Robert Anderson.

“This is my 40th year in Division I hockey,” Pearson, an assistant under legendary coach Red Berenson from 1988-2011, told the Michigan Daily. “I’ll put my reputation out there for people to look at and see what I’ve done and how I’ve conducted myself and not only in athletics, but through my daily life and how I live my life.”

Michigan, featuring a roster loaded with top NHL Entry Draft picks, several of whom are off to compete in the Olympics, has won seven of its last eight games since the Western/Michigan Tech scheduling saga, including its weekend sweep at Wisconsin. Michigan plays this weekend against Michigan State, with Friday's game in Ann Arbor and Saturday's in East Lansing.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984