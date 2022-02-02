After another close call, Wolverines hunting for 'a 40-minute game'

Ann Arbor — As sophomore center Hunter Dickinson sat at a table in the Crisler Center media room, he reflected on the past few weeks.

Michigan had just rallied and survived a scare against Nebraska for its fourth win in five games. That stretch started with back-to-back romps over Maryland and Indiana. Then there was a narrow, down-to-the-wire win over Northwestern followed by a humbling defeat at Michigan State.

With a trip to West Lafayette up next, Dickinson was asked what he’s saw from the team as of late and if the Wolverines are ready to take down an opponent of Purdue’s caliber. His takeaway?

“I think we've just got to put together a full 40 minutes,” Dickinson said after his Herculean, 26-point effort saved Michigan in Tuesday’s 85-79 win.

That’s been a common remark throughout the season, particularly after the past couple games. It didn’t happen in the rivalry game in East Lansing as Michigan (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) was dominated in the second half. It didn’t happen against the Cornhuskers as Dickinson ran into early foul trouble and the Wolverines looked like a completely different team without him.

“I think there's some games that we just have a couple lapses for a stretch that can break the game open for the other team,” Dickinson said. “Luckily (against Nebraska) we had the halftime to come back and readjust, but next time we might not be as fortunate. Trying to put together a 40-minute game is something that we need to do going forward.”

That begs the question: What’s it going to take for the Wolverines to put together the type of complete game they’re searching for?

For coach Juwan Howard and Dickinson, their answers both began the same way. It starts with Dickinson avoiding quick first-half fouls and not being stuck on the sidelines for a 15-minute stretch.

“If we would've had Hunter out there when he wasn't in foul trouble, then I think our energy would’ve been a lot different, our disposition would've been a lot different,” Howard said.

Howard has auto-benched players in the first half after they’ve drawn a second whistle for much of the season. Tuesday was no different and he made no exception for his best player.

Howard said he was wary of the Cornhuskers getting downhill and attacking Dickinson in the paint or possibly even trying to draw a charge on him when he’s backing down in the post. Dickinson said he was hoping Howard would put him back in, but he didn’t want to be a “distraction” and plead his case that he can be trusted to not pick up a third foul before halftime.

Regardless, Dickinson noted the Wolverines need to do a better job of sticking together defensively and not going through lulls like they did against the Cornhuskers. In the first half, Nebraska had no trouble blowing by defenders, playing freely and getting any look it wanted.

“I feel like our mental lapses are when we're not guarding teams and they’re just getting a couple buckets. Then we're forced to have to try to go basket for basket with them,” Dickinson said. “That's hard to do given the Big Ten and the defensive ability that teams have. For us, (we must) continue to buy in on the defensive end and let our defense turn into our offense.”

But when Dickinson isn’t on the court, Michigan showed Tuesday it has plenty of work to do. Howard said the team needs to do a better job of getting stops, something it failed to do as Nebraska built a 10-point lead in the first half and kick-started a 19-3 run in the second half when Dickinson was taking a breather.

On the other end, fifth-year senior Eli Brooks noted the Wolverines need to do a better job of not “being so stagnant” on offense without Dickinson. After he went to the bench for the remainder of the first half, Michigan had a stretch where it made one field goal in seven minutes.

“Our offense when Hunter is out there is a lot of post-ups, so we need to get the second situation ball screens with Moussa (Diabate),” Brooks said. “If Moussa is playing with Terrance (Williams II) or (Brandon Johns Jr.), we need to get to that second situation. If that's a step up, if that's a slip out with the four, we need more movement.”

If there were any positives to take from Tuesday’s game, it’s that Michigan was able to claw back from a seven-point deficit with six minutes left, execute down the stretch and play with “a sense of urgency but not panicking,” as Brooks put it.

But with a rough road ahead that features four games in eight days and three meetings against ranked Big Ten foes, the type of performance Michigan displayed against a Nebraska team that’s winless in conference play isn’t going to cut it moving forward.

“I feel like if we put together a full 40 minutes, we're a hard team for anybody in the country,” Dickinson said. “If we're hitting shots, playing together, guarding, I think we're as good as anybody.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins