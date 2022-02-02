Wojo: Harbaugh is back at UM, and it makes sense for all parties

Detroit — Jim Harbaugh took a look, as he said he would, and the Vikings looked too. Whatever they saw in each other wasn’t enough to make a fit, and the conclusion may have stunned some.

It probably shouldn’t. Harbaugh will be back at Michigan, and the truth is, it likely worked out best for both sides. Michigan needed to know definitively and quickly, and he announced it Wednesday night, the same day he interviewed in Minnesota. The Vikings needed a stabilizing coach for a new regime, and perhaps found Harbaugh’s unpredictability or peculiarity (or price), more than they wanted to handle.