Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan among semifinalist for national awards

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Houstan are in the running for national awards.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced this week that Dickinson and Houstan are among 10 semifinalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and Julius Erving Award, annual honors that recognize the top center and small forward, respectively, in Division I men’s college basketball.

Dickinson, who was also a semifinalist last year, ranks fourth in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage (59.5%), seventh in scoring (17.5 points) and seventh in rebounding (8.2) and has posted eight 20-point games this season.

Houstan has had an up-and-down freshman season, but he leads the Wolverines with 32 made 3-pointers and ranks third on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game.

Dickinson is one of three players from the Big Ten to make the cut, along with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Purdue’s Zach Edey. Houstan was joined by Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr.

Five finalists for each award will be named later this month. A winner will be selected in March and presented the award on a date to be determined.

