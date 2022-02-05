Trieu: Dexter's Cole Cabana commits to Michigan; here is what Wolverines are getting in RB

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Dexter running back Cole Cabana announced his commitment to Michigan on Saturday.

He is the fifth verbal commitment of the class.

Cabana cites the academics at Michigan along with the feel of campus and the school as reasons he chose the Wolverines. His relationship with Mike Hart was another component of his recruitment. Hart spent time with him during a recent visit to campus and came to Dexter during the evaluation period.