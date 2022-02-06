Michigan's Josh Gattis to become offensive coordinator at Miami

Michigan offensive Josh Gattis, the Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top college assistant coach last season, is moving on.

Gattis, who completed his third season with the Wolverines, is now Miami (Fla.)’s offensive coordinator, The Detroit News confirmed Sunday morning. Fox’s Bruce Feldman was the first to report the move. Gattis arrived at Michigan in 2019 from Alabama where he had been co-offensive coordinator.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who last week was not offered the Minnesota Vikings job and will be back coaching the Wolverines this fall, now has two coordinator positions to fill. He has not yet hired a defensive coordinator to replace Mike Macdonald, who spent one season at Michigan before returning to the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive coordinator.

Harbaugh could promote an offensive coordinator from within his staff and that very likely could be Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Weiss also came to the Wolverines from John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens staff as quarterbacks coach and is entering his second season. It's also possible that Ron Bellamy, who was hired before the 2021 season as receivers coach but moved to safeties, could move back to receivers. That would then leave two openings on defense.

Gattis helped lead Michigan to a 12-2 record in 2021, including a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals where the Wolverines lost to eventual national champion Georgia.

Under his direction, Michigan's offense finished ranked 25th nationally, averaging 443.1 yards a game and 16th in scoring (35.8 points per game). Gattis was nominated by Michigan for the Broyles Award and won the prestigious award given to the top college assistant.

During an interview with The News last month at the Michigan High School Coaches Association clinic, Gattis was asked if he felt redeemed by winning the Broyles coming off a challenging 2-4 season in 2020.

"Honestly, this season wasn't about me, it was about watching our players have success," Gattis said in January. "To see those guys go out there and have success, and it pays off, then you see your vision come into play, that's the thing as a coordinator, that you enjoy. You're going out there playing with your guys, and seeing those guys excel. It puts a stamp on it, and you're just proud of the players."

Gattis said his three years at Michigan helped him feel "prepared and confident."

"We've been through everything," Gattis said last month. "We've been through a lot of highs we've been through some lows. I'm just proud. We've had some really, really great moments here. It was hard to judge 2020, because a lot of people put a ton of feelings and views into one season that was kind of a debacle in so many ways for everybody across the country.

"And so, to go out there and really have this season that now we can reflect on and we can reflect on 2019, we can build from those two, It makes you proud, but you're always growing as a team, always growing as a coordinator."

Now Gattis will continue to grow as a coordinator at his new position at Miami.

