Jim Harbaugh's NFL talks don't faze J.J. McCarthy about Michigan future: 'I'm a Wolverine'

While Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was entertaining the possibility of going back to the NFL as a head coach last month, he was still working, doing his day-to-day, going on recruiting visits while hosting recruits in Ann Arbor.

During a recruiting visit to Jesuit High in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 20, Harbaugh decided to get in a workout in the weight room and did some squats with high school students and coaches there taking photos. A tweet from the Jesuit Tigers Football account with a shot of Harbaugh working out was widely circulated.