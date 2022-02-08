Michigan rallies from 11-point deficit for 58-57 road win against Penn State

University Park, Pa. — At this stage of the season, Michigan needs every win it can get as it fights to keep its tournament hopes alive.

Even if it comes in an offensively challenged, grind-it-out fashion like Tuesday’s game at Bryce Jordan Center did, the Wolverines will take it.

While it was far from pretty, Michigan found a way to claw out of an 11-point deficit, overcome a woeful shooting night and up its defensive intensity in the second half to scratch out a 58-57 win over Penn State.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 58, Penn State 57

“I mean, we're going to have those games when the shot is not falling. That's why I think today was key for us to step it up on defense,” grad transfer DeVante’ Jones said. “That's what we did. A lot of guys came in and contributed on the defensive side.

“That was the main thing for us. If the shot is not falling, then you've got to rely on your defense and that's what did it for us.”

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson finished with 19 points on 20 shots to go along with 15 rebounds, while fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks added 16 points and made four crucial free throws in the final 10 seconds for Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten).

The Wolverines shot a season-low 31.5% from the field (17-for-54) and a dreadful 20.8% after halftime (5-for-24), but they held the Nittany Lions to 23 second-half points on 24.1% shooting (7-for-29) after they shot 57.7% in the first half (15-for-26).

“The difference was in the first half we allowed their shooters to get open looks, too many paint touches,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “I talked about that at halftime, that it's too easy. Everything they're getting is too easy. We've got to make them work for every bucket.

“We got hand-ball contests. We did a really good job of keeping the man in front. When they did touch the paint, we limited them to one-shot opportunities. …Our activity, energy and communication were very solid in the second half.”

After Michigan closed the first half strong to erase an 11-point deficit, the Wolverines kept slowly pushing. Jones scored on a driving layup – snapping a combined 0-for-10 start to second half by both teams – and made two free throws to give Michigan a 38-34 lead with 15:57 remaining.

As the misses continued to pile up for Penn State, Michigan didn’t fare much better and couldn’t take advantage of the chance to distance itself. By the time Myles Dread snapped a 0-for-12 shooting stretch that spanned over both halves and scored Penn State’s first points of the half with a 3-pointer at the 13:50 mark, Michigan led by just one point.

Scoring continued to be chore as the teams slogged through rough stretches. The Wolverines managed to string together back-to-back baskets by Dickinson and sophomore forward Terrance Williams II to push the lead to 45-39 with 11:20 to go.

Penn State slowly chipped away to pull even. After freshman forward Moussa Diabate ended a six-minute field goal drought with a layup to make it a four-point game, the Nittany Lions used two free throws from John Harrar to tie it at 48 with 3:37 to go.

Michigan responded with two free throws from Dickinson and a jumper from Brooks to regain a 52-48 edge at the 2:29 mark. That proved to be enough as the Wolverines got enough stops down the stretch and made six free throws in the final 21 seconds to ice it.

Jalen Pickett scored 14 and Sam Sessoms 13 for Penn State (9-11, 4-8), which has lost five of six.

Points weren’t nearly as hard to come by in the first half, where Brooks and Dickinson combined to score 22 of Michigan’s first 26 points. Brooks sparked a 7-0 run with a jumper that Dickinson capped with a mid-range jumper to give the Wolverines a 12-9 lead. Then after Dickinson scored on an offensive putback, Brooks scored another second-chance basket and splashed a 3-pointer to put Michigan up, 19-16, with 11:42 left in the half.

But things went south when Michigan hit a cold shooting stretch and gave up free passes to the rim. The Wolverines missed nine straight shots – including several open looks – and Penn State took advantage by rattling off an 18-4 flurry.

The run started with 11 unanswered points that Sessoms capped with a blow-by layup. Then after Dickinson snapped a five-minute scoring drought with two free throws and a seven-minute field goal drought with mid-range jumper, Pickett drained a 3-pointer to give Penn State a 34-23 lead and force a Michigan timeout at the 3:56 mark.

The Wolverines didn’t fold and came up with an answer. They closed the half on an 11-0 run that senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. capped with a corner 3-pointer and buzzer-beating layup to even it at 34 at the break.

“After that timeout, we got stop after stop after stop, and we also scored after those stops,” Howard said. “Then I look up at halftime we're tied at 34, but we did it with defense. Defensively in the first 10 minutes of the ballgame, they didn't feel us.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins