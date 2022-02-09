Michigan football shuffles offensive staff

Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore will share offensive-coordinator duties for the Michigan football team this season as head coach Jim Harbaugh has reshaped his offensive staff.

They will share the play-calling this season.

Harbaugh, who a week ago interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for the head-coaching job, but returned to Michigan after not receiving an offer, is entering his eighth season as head coach coming off his best season with the Wolverines. Michigan was 12-2 last season, won the Big Ten championship and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff but lost to Georgia in a national semifinal.

"Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players’ talents and put them in the best position to be successful," Harbaugh said in a statement Wednesday. "I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff.”He has had key replacements to make on his staff with the departure last Sunday of Josh Gattis, who spent the last three seasons as Michigan’s offensive coordinator and won the Broyles Award last season as the nation’s top assistant. Gattis is now offensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.). Also gone is defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who returned to the Baltimore Ravens after one season to take over as coordinator there. Michigan is expected to hire Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator.

Moore is in his second season as co-offensive coordinator, and Weiss, who joined the staff last year from the Baltimore Ravens as quarterbacks coach, will continue coaching that position.

There are some significant shifts to the offensive staff. Grant Newsome, the former Michigan offensive lineman who suffered a career-ending injury, is now tight ends coach. Jay Harbaugh, the longest tenured assistant on staff, remains as special teams coordinator but has moved from tight ends coach to safeties.

“Grant has been a positive, motivating force within our coaching staff since he joined us as a student assistant,” Harbaugh said in a release Wednesday. “We have had a front-row seat to Grant’s development as a coach and are excited that he has chosen to accept our offer to become a full-time assistant. He is a future star in this profession, and our players really respect what Grant is teaching on the field and the insight that he shares from life experiences.”

Newsome worked with the offensive line the past two seasons, including last year with Moore, who was co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Newsome had been student assistant coach helping with the tight ends for two seasons (2018-19).

With Jay Harbaugh moving to safeties, former Michigan receiver Ron Bellamy will coach receivers. He joined the staff last year after 11 seasons as head coach of West Bloomfield High, which he led to a state championship in January 2021.

Running backs coach Mike Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, is in his second season and will now be run-game coordinator.

Graduate assistant coach Stephen Adegoke, in his second season with the program, will move to the offense to assist Bellamy with the receivers.

