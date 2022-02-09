Michigan opens online exchange for NIL opportunities

Michigan is entering the market to help facilitate financial deals for its athletes, expanding its name, image and likeness (NIL) program by opening an online exchange for businesses to partner with Michigan athletes.

On July 1, 2021, the NCAA relaxed rules to allow college athletes to profit off their personal brand, their name, image and likeness.

Michigan announced Wednesday the launch of the “VICTORS Local Exchange” program through a partnership with INFLCR, giving businesses an outlet to apply for financial opportunities with Michigan athletes.

Companies register with the exchange and then can initiate contact with athletes to discuss NIL deals. The business uses the exchange to directly pay the athlete.

Earlier this month, Michigan State announced the “Michigan State Exchange” to connect businesses with its athletes. MSU also is using the INFLCR software platform that counts Florida, Oklahoma and Arizona among its clients. Ohio State also had a NIL intermediary in place called “The Platform”.

While this is Michigan’s first foray into an online NIL portal connecting businesses and athletes, Michigan athletes have profited through NIL since last July. Valiant Management, founded by former Michigan football player Jared Wangler, carved a deal last year for Michigan football players to profit on sales of their jersey numbers through The M Den, and has now added men’s and women’s basketball T-shirt jerseys.

Last week, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will be a sophomore this season, and Wise Automotive announced an NIL deal in partnership with Valiant Management Group. McCarthy is now the “Official QB” for the Randy Wise Automotive.

