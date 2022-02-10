Trieu: Rochester Adams TE Brady Prieskorn, a Michigan target, still considering options

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Central Michigan offered Rochester Adams sophomore tight end Brady Prieskorn in mid-November. That was an exciting moment, a milestone for him.

That really set the stage for a January evaluation period that pushed Prieskorn from a future prospect with one offer to quickly one of the more heavily recruited class of 2024 prospects in the Midwest. Michigan State, Michigan, Florida State, Memphis, Ole Miss and Cincinnati all offered.