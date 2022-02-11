Wolverines 'learning how to win' heading into daunting home stretch

Ann Arbor — Eli Brooks has seemingly seen it all during his five-year career as a Wolverine.

On the night he became Michigan’s all-time leader in games played, he witnessed the type of performance he sensed was coming.

The Wolverines swarmed No. 3 Purdue for 40 minutes on Thursday, steamrolled the Boilermakers in an 82-58 blowout and secured a critical late-season victory that triggered a rare court-storming celebration at Crisler Center.