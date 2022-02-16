Potential lottery picks standing in way of UM hoops and NCAA Tournament
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
If there’s one thing the Big Ten doesn’t lack this season, it’s standout NBA Draft prospects.
Michigan just so happens to be in the midst of a rugged stretch where it’s getting to witness the top individual talent that the conference has to offer. Last week, the Wolverines faced a pair of stars in Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, a projected top-five pick, and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who is pegged as a late first-rounder.