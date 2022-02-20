Story lines to watch as Michigan football opens spring practice
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said it felt like the beginning after getting that elusive win against Ohio State last November. He spoke again of “a beginning” after the loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl national semifinal.
What he meant exactly has been parsed and discussed. What also is true is things are beginning again as Michigan football opens spring practice Monday and will include a public spring game April 2.