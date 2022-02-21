UM's Naz Hillmon, MSU's Matilda Ekh earn weekly Big Ten women's basketball honors

The Michigan and Michigan State women’s basketball teams each had a player earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Monday ahead of their game on Thursday.

Michigan standout Naz Hillmon had her 11th double-double of the season last Sunday with 29 points and 11 rebounds as the ninth-ranked Wolverines beat Maryland to move to the top of the Big Ten standings. The performance earned her Big Ten Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday.

Hillmon, the Big Ten’s Player of the Year last season, has earned the award four times this year.

More: Michigan climbs to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll

MSU freshman Matilda Ekh earned co-Freshman of the Week honors after scoring a game-high 25 points in the Spartans’ win at Wisconsin on Feb. 16. It was Ekh’s fourth 20-point game of the season and her third Freshman of the Week award.

Michigan and Michigan State meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Crisler Center.