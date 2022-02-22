What Michigan coach Juwan Howard can and can't do during five-game suspension

On Monday night, the Big Ten and Michigan jointly announced that head coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season and fined $40,000 for his role in Sunday’s postgame altercation at Wisconsin.

The University of Michigan has not said if Howard's suspension is paid or unpaid nor has it addressed the payment of his fine; the University of Wisconsin announced it will pay the $10,000 fine levied against coach Greg Gard for his role in the melee.