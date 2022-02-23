Michigan football to hire ex-QB Denard Robinson in off-field role

Denard Robinson, “Shoelace” to Michigan fans enamored watching him quarterback the Wolverines during his playing career, is returning to Michigan in an off-field role on the football staff.

Michigan is set to hire Robinson as assistant director of player personnel, two sources told The Detroit News on Wednesday, confirming a report from Ant Wright of On3.com.

Robinson, a college scouting assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, will work with Tom Gamble, Michigan’s newly hired director of player personnel who was the Jaguars’ senior personnel executive last year.

The 31-year-old Robinson was wildly popular during his time as a Michigan player and was known for his duel-threat ability while a quarterback for the Wolverines. He threw for 6,250 yards, 49 touchdowns and rushed for 4,495 yards and 42 touchdowns during his Michigan career (2009-2012). He earned the nickname because he never tied his laces but still managed to effortlessly sprint with the ball.

He spent the 2013-2016 playing for the Jaguars and in 2019 was part of the Atlanta Legends. Robinson was an offensive analyst at Jacksonville University in 2019 and then joined the Jaguars as offensive quality control coach in 2020.

There are a number of former Michigan players currently on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff, including Harbaugh, who played quarterback for the Wolverines, Mike Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, coaches the running backs and is run-game coordinator, former receiver Ron Bellamy coaches receivers, Mike Elston, who played linebacker for the Wolverines, coaches the defensive line and is recruiting coordinator, and former offensive lineman Grant Newsome was a UM graduate assistant and is now tight ends coach. Doug Mallory, a defensive back for the Wolverines (1984-1987), is a defensive analyst.

