Wolverines acting coach Martelli wins debut, beats Scarlet Knights, 71-62

Ann Arbor – Phil Martelli’s debut as acting head coach got off to an inauspicious start.

Three seconds into Wednesday’s game at Crisler Center, Rutgers won the opening tip and Clifford Omoruyi threw down a dunk off a lob play. The good news for Martelli is that deficit lasted 18 seconds and marked the only time Michigan trailed all night.

Behind a key second-half spurt and a balanced scoring attack, the shorthanded Wolverines kicked off a five-game stretch without suspended coach Juwan Howard and a four-game homestand with a 71-62 win over the Scarlet Knights.

Freshman forward Caleb Houstan made five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 21 points and sophomore center Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten), which was without starting forward Moussa Diabate and reserve forward Terrance Williams II.

Grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones scored 14 and fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks added 11 points to give Martelli his first win as a head coach since March 14, 2019, when he led Saint Joseph’s past Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

Following a tight first half where Michigan led much of the way, not much changed after halftime as the Wolverines had to keep fending off the Scarlet Knights to stay in front. After Rutgers pulled within one two times early in the second half, Jones twice countered with a layup. Then after Rutgers tied it at 38 at the 16:12 mark, Houstan buried back-to-back 3-pointers within a 25-second span to make it a six-point game.

The Scarlet Knights kept hanging around, using a three-point play from Ron Harper Jr. to cut it to 48-45 with 12:02 left, before the Wolverines broke the game open with an 11-0 surge that fifth-year senior Eli Brooks kicked off with back-to-back baskets in the lane.

Freshman guard Frankie Collins scored in transition with a nifty finish at the rim. Freshman guard Kobe Bufkin drained a 3-pointer and added another bucket in the paint. By the time it was over, Michigan held a 59-45 lead with 8:50 to go.

After Rutgers’ Geo Baker snapped the run with two free throws, Michigan kept trading baskets to keep the Scarlet Knights at bay and prevent the lead from dipping below double digits. By the time Rutgers managed to cut it to nine on a dunk from Omoruyi with 1:13 remaining, it was too little too late.

Harper finished with 19 points and Omoruyi scored 17 for Rutgers (16-11, 10-7), which entered the matchup on a roll with four wins over ranked teams in its past five games.

Rutgers beat Michigan for the first time in program history, 75-67, on Jan. 4 when the Wolverines had several bench players unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests. Michigan wasn’t at full strength once again on Wednesday, with Diabate and Williams serving one-game suspensions for their role in Sunday’s postgame incident at Wisconsin.

The offenses got off to a slow start as both teams shot poorly in the early going and combined to miss 12 of first 18 shots, including several attempts that didn’t even hit the rim. But once Michigan started to settle in, it leaned on Jones, Houstan and Dickinson to carry the load.

Jones knifed his way into the lane and finished at the rim. Houstan buried a pair of 3-pointers. Dickinson threw down a one-handed slam off a pick-and-roll feed from Houstan as the trio teamed up to give the Wolverines a 20-14 lead with 10:23 left in the first half.

With a lack of frontcourt depth with Diabate and Williams unavailable, Michigan had to navigate some stretches with smaller, different lineup combinations. That led to some wasted possessions and some matchups that Rutgers took advantage of on the interior. Coupled with some tough shots by Harper, the Scarlet Knights managed to stay close.

After Dickinson knocked down a jumper to put Michigan up six at the 5:32 mark, the Wolverines couldn’t push the lead any further as the turnovers and missed 3-point shots stacked up. Despite turning it over eight times and shooting 2-for-10 from deep, Michigan held a 32-30 edge at the break.

