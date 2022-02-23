Trieu: Michigan's tradition, academics make impression on Indiana safety Winston Berglund

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan has been active in adding safeties to their 2023 board, and one of the latest to get an offer is Winston Berglund of Carmel (Indiana) High, one of the stronger high school programs in the Midwest.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect, Berglund first announced himself to the world outside of Indianapolis during a heavyweight tilt with Detroit King and heavily recruited quarterback Dante Moore early last season that ended with a game-winning Hail Mary catch by Carmel.