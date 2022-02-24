Denard Robinson named Michigan football's assistant director of player personnel

Former Michigan All-American Denard Robinson has officially been hired as U-M football assistant director of player personnel, the team announced Thursday.

Robinson worked closely with director of player personnel Tom Gamble, whose hire also was made official on Thursday, and director of recruiting operations Albert Karschnia.

During his Michigan career, Robinson set the program record for career total offense (10,769 yards) and also is the program’s all-time leader in touchdowns scored (91). He is the school’s second-leading rusher with 4,495 career yards, behind Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, and ranks third in career rushing touchdowns (42). He is tied for second with 20 career 100-yard rushing games. Robinson is fourth in career passing yardage (6,250) and touchdown passes (49). He also has six of the top 10 single-game offensive outputs in school history.

“Denard is an energetic guy who always has a smile on his face,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in the UM release. “He will be a positive addition to our program in both the player personnel and player development areas. Denard has been an active member of this campus and we know he will bring that same enthusiasm and love for Michigan to our building every day.”

Robinson, often called by his nickname "Shoelace" because he left his laces untied even in games, is among the most popular players to have played for Michigan.

“I am so excited about coming back to Michigan,” Robinson said in a statement. “This place means a great deal to me and I look forward to interacting with past, present and future Wolverines in my new role. Coach Harbaugh and I have been talking for almost a year about returning to help the program, and to have it finally come together is a dream come true and fulfills one of my career goals. I love this University and can’t wait to get to work.”

Robinson spent the 2021 NFL season as a college scouting assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars after working with the organization as an offensive quality control coach in 2020. A fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2013, Robinson spent four seasons with the team (2013-16), rushing for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns. He also spent time in the Alliance of American Football league with the Atlanta Legends while the league was active.

